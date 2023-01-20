Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans host conference foe Mercer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mercer Bears (9-11, 2-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 6-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Keyshaun Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans host Jalyn McCreary and the Mercer Bears in SoCon play Saturday. The Spartans have gone 6-2 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 2-5 in SoCon play. Mercer is third in the SoCon shooting 35.8% from deep. Braden Sparks paces the Bears shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langley is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

McCreary is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

