Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro's win over The Citadel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night.
Madison Durr led the way for the Bulldogs (7-12, 2-5) with 14 points. The Citadel also got 13 points from Stephen Clark. Austin Ash also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer while The Citadel travels to play VMI.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.