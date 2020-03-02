The Aggies entered the game tied for first place in MEAC standings with North Carolina Central.
Damani Applewhite had 13 points for the seventh-place Bulldogs (11-17, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Ian Kinard added 11 points.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 78-63 on Feb. 3. NC A&T finishes out the regular season against NC Central on the road on Thursday.
