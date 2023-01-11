Langley scores 25, UNC Greensboro defeats VMI 72-57

LEXINGTON, Va. — Keyshaun Langley had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-57 victory over VMI on Wednesday night.
Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5) with 14 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for VMI. In addition, Tyler Houser had 13 points. The loss was the Keydets’ seventh in a row.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits Furman while VMI visits Wofford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.