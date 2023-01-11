Langley scores 25, UNC Greensboro defeats VMI 72-57

Langley shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (10-8, 4-1 Southern Conference). Bas Leyte scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.