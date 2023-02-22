Langley scores 28, UNC Greensboro defeats W. Carolina 71-52

Langley was 9-of-15 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (20-10, 14-3 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Bas Leyte was 4-of-7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.