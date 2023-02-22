Langley scores 28, UNC Greensboro defeats W. Carolina 71-52

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keyshaun Langley’s 28 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Western Carolina 71-52 on Wednesday night.
The Catamounts (16-14, 9-8) were led in scoring by Tre Jackson, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Tyzhaun Claude added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright finished with nine points and eight assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons on Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State while Western Carolina hosts VMI.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.