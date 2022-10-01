Lankford's sparks Alabama A&M past Bethune-Cookman, 35-27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Xaiver Lankford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Alabama A&M earned its first win of the season, holding off Bethune-Cookman, 35-27 in a Southwest Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

Donovan Eaglin ran for two touchdowns in the first half to stake the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead, then capped the scoring with a 3-yard pass from Lankford in the fourth quarter. Eaglin finished with 190 yards on 27 carries.