TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jake LaRavia had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana State beat Loyola-Chicago 68-39 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home this season.

Indiana State led by just three points with 6:44 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run for a 43-23 lead. The Sycamores were 9 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 3 behind the arc, during the stretch while Loyola missed all eight field-goal attempts.