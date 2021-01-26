Trent Brown had 13 points for the Salukis (7-5, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kyler Filewich added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Lance Jones also had 10 points.
The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday.
