Wake Forest (3-0) shot 56%, made 10 of 21 3-point attempts and scored 25 points off 22 turnovers.
The Demon Deacons never trailed, building a 24-8 lead midway through the first half with nine points from LaRavia. Tahlik Chavez hit consecutive 3-pointers and Taje’ Kelly a layup to cut the lead to eight but that was the last time the Buccaneers (1-2) would see a single-digit deficit.
Wake Forest again pulled away with 7-footer Dallas Walton stealing the ball at midcourt and finishing with a dunk early in a 23-8 half-ending run led by 10 points from Sy.
A 47-24 halftime lead grew to 36 points on consecutive 3-pointers by Williamson with under 14 minutes remaining.
Sy left the game about midway through the second half after a fall under the basket. He walked off the court with assistance and headed to the dressing room.
Chavez was the lone Buccaneer in double figures with 13 points.
