Daivien Williamson scored 15 points, Isaiah Mucius 12 and Alondes Williams 11 for Wake Forest (22-8, 12-7 ACC). LaRavia had seven rebounds, five assists and made 13 of 14 free throws. Walton was 8 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point distance.
Sydney Curry led Louisville (12-16, 6-12) with 28 points. He made 13 of 18 shots and had seven rebounds off the bench. Noah Locke added 14 points.
Wake Forest broke out to a 22-5 lead in the first eight minutes of the first half. The Demon Deacons made 4 of 5 3-pointers in that run and 9 of 12 overall while Louisville made just 2 of 10 shots.
Louisville recovered and trailed 44-36 at halftime. The Cardinals finished the half at 52% from the field despite making only 2 of 10 3-pointers. Wake Forest finished the half at 52% overall with 6 of 13 3-pointers.
For the game, Wake Forest shot 58%, made 13 of 27 3-pointers and went 22 for 27 from the free-throw line.
With one regular season game remaining — vs. NC State on Wednesday — Wake Forest trails fourth-place Miami (12-6) by half a game in the ACC standings. Miami plays at Boston College on Wednesday and at Syracuse on Saturday.
Louisville plays at Virginia Tech and Tuesday and hosts Virginia on Saturday.
—-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25