DOVER, Del. — Senior Kevin Larkin scored a career 40 points and Delaware State beat Division III-member Cairn University 102-66 on Monday night to end its three-game losing streak.

Larkin shot 17 of 26 from the floor, grabbed 11 rebounds — six on the offensive end — had six assists and four steals. Larkin’s previous high was 25 points as a true freshman when he played at Division II Cheyney.

The Highlanders kept it close for the first 7½ minutes when Josh Decker made a 3-pointer to pull his team within 19-18. The Hornets responded with a 15-0 run in which six-different players scored in a six-minute span. Delaware State (2-7) led 47-32 at halftime and Larkin’s 3-pointer with 9:45 remaining made it 79-59.

Ameer Bennett added 15 points for the Hornets and Jonathan Mitchell scored 14 with eight rebounds.

Jesse Rivera led Cairn with 13 points. The Highlanders turned it over 24 times.

