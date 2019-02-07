FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Kinnon LaRose scored 16 points, six in the final minute, and Sacred Heart edged Fairleigh Dickinson 69-63 on Thursday night.

Koreem Ozier added 14 points with nine rebounds, E.J. Anosike had 12 points and Sean Hoehn 11 for the Pioneers (11-12, 7-4 Northeast Conference), who won their third-straight and stopped the Knights’ five-game winning streak.

Mike Holloway Jr. had 13 points and Xzavier Malone-Key 11 for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-12, 6-5).

Sacred Heart led most of the way but never by more than eight. Jahlil Jenkins’ layup with 1:36 to play pulled the Knights even at 59. Ozier answered for Sacred Heart and after an FDU miss, LaRose was fouled with 44 seconds left. After he made both, Kaleb Bishop made a pair for the Knights. Following a quick timeout, LaRose got behind the defense for a layup with 24 seconds to play, making it 65-61.

Malone-Key answered at 12 seconds but when LaRose was fouled a second later he came through again. A turnover and a technical led to two Hoehn free throws to close it out.

FDU, which leads the NEC in shooting at 47 percent overall and 38 percent from 3-point range was fine from distance (9 of 20, 45 percent) but struggled inside the arc at 34 percent (22 of 64).

