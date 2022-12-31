Larry leads Indiana State against Valparaiso after 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (10-4, 3-0 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-8, 0-3 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Julian Larry scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 91-63 win over the Evansville Purple Aces. The Beacons have gone 5-1 in home games. Valparaiso averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sycamores are 3-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 18.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Advertisement

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article