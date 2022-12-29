Larry's 21 lead Indiana State over Evansville 91-63

Larry was 8 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Sycamores (10-4, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference)). Courvoisier McCauley scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Cooper Neese recorded 13 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Indiana State took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Larry racking up 11 points. Indiana State extended the lead to 62-29 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Larry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.