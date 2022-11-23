Larson's 16 lead Charleston (SC) over Kent State 74-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Larson scored 16 points, and Jaylon Scott made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to give Charleston (SC) a 74-72 victory over Kent State on Wednesday night.
The Golden Flashes (5-1) were led by Sincere Carry, who recorded 25 points and five assists. Kent State also got 15 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks from Malique Jacobs. In addition, Miryne Thomas had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Golden Flashes’ five-game winning streak.
___
The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.