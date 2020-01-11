Drew Lutz scored 17 points and made seven assists and Miszkiewicz grabbed nine rebounds for the Cardinals (4-11, 1-3 Southland Conference).

Gates scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Privateers (5-11, 1-5). Bryson Robinson scored 17 points and Troy Green had 15.

Incarnate Word takes on McNeese State on the road on Wednesday. New Orleans plays Houston Baptist on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com