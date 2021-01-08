Bassey made 9 of 10 free throws. He added four blocks.
Josh Anderson had 12 points and eight rebounds for Western Kentucky (9-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Taveion Hollingsworth added 11 points. Carson Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Kalob Ledoux had 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-2). Isaiah Crawford added 14 points. JaColby Pemberton had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.