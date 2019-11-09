Love was 30 of 39 with no interceptions for Utah State (5-4, 4-1 Mountain West). Bright finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a TD. Siaosi Mariner had 11 catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

Ronnie Rivers ran 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Fresno State (4-5, 2-3).

The Bulldogs trailed by 14 early in the third quarter but rallied with a 21-3 run to lead 35-31 on Jalen Cropper’s 10-yard TD run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Eberle kicked a 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one for Utah State with 12:31 left in the game.

