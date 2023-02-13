Laszewski leads Notre Dame against Duke after 33-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Duke Blue Devils after Nate Laszewski scored 33 points in Notre Dame’s 93-87 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Blue Devils have gone 12-0 at home. Duke averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-12 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame allows 72.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Roach is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.6 points. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

Laszewski is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

