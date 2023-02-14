Laszewski leads Notre Dame against Duke after 33-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -11.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits the Duke Blue Devils after Nate Laszewski scored 33 points in Notre Dame’s 93-87 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-0 at home. Duke ranks ninth in college basketball with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 2.7 offensive boards.

The Fighting Irish are 2-12 in conference matchups. Notre Dame averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Laszewski is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

