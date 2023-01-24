Laszewski leads Notre Dame against NC State after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-11, 1-8 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -9; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Nate Laszewski scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 84-72 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolf Pack are 10-1 on their home court. NC State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 13- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish are 1-8 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack and Fighting Irish meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Clark is averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Laszewski is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

