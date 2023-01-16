Laszewski, Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Florida State Seminoles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida State Seminoles (5-13, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles visit Nate Laszewski and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish are 9-3 in home games. Notre Dame averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seminoles are 3-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Wertz is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Irish. Laszewski is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jalen Warley is averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

