Beverly hit back-to-back 3-pointers 36 seconds apart to give Wisconsin a 17-11 lead a minute into the second quarter. Cierra Rice hit a 3 and Brandi Beasley made a short jumper to pull the Illini within a point but five different Wisconsin players scored in an 11-0 run to make it 28-16 with four minutes to go before halftime. Illinois twice trimmed its deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter but Laszewski answered with four consecutive points each time.
Ali Andrews had 15 points and freshman Kennedi Myles had her eighth double-double of the season for the No. 13 seed Illini (11-19). Myles finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
___
