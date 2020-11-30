Jason Carter added a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (4-0). Freemantle hit 11 of 12 shots. KyKy Tandy and Johnson each scored 18 points.
King finished with a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds for the Colonels (2-1). Curt Lewis added 20 points and Cooper Robb had 19 points.
