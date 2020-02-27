Hollingsworth had a career-high 43 points to lead the Hilltoppers.
Hollingsworth shot 17 for 19 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.
Carson Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (19-9, 12-4 Conference USA). Camron Justice added 14 points. Jared Savage had nine rebounds.
Derric Jean had 16 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey had 15 points.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. W. Kentucky defeated Louisiana Tech 65-54 on Feb. 6.
