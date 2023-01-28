Late basket sends Texas A&M-CC past Houston Christian 77-76

COMMERCE, Texas — Demarcus Demonia scored 17 points and C.J. Roberts made a layup with one second left to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 77-76 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.
Brycen Long finished with 24 points to lead the Huskies (7-15, 4-5). Bonke Maring added 16 points and eight rebounds. Maks Klanjscek totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Klanjscek made two free throws with four seconds left to give the Huskies a one-point lead.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. Texas A&M-Commerce visits Nicholls, while Houston Christian hosts Northwestern State.
