Late basket sends Texas A&M-CC past Houston Christian 77-76

COMMERCE, Texas — Demarcus Demonia scored 17 points and C.J. Roberts made a layup with one second left to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 77-76 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Demonia was 5-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Lions (10-13, 6-3 Southland Conference). Kalen Williams scored 15 points and handed out six assists. JJ Romer Rosario pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.