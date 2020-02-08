Justin Brown had 14 points and 16 rebounds for South Florida (11-12, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Rashun Williams added seven rebounds.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4). Alex Lomax added 14 points. Boogie Ellis had 14 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Then-No. 21 Memphis defeated South Florida 68-64 on Jan. 12.

South Florida plays Houston at home on Wednesday. Memphis plays Cincinnati on the road on Thursday.

