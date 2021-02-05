Old Dominion totaled 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Taevion Kinsey had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (9-5, 3-4). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 points. Mikel Beyers had 13 points. Jarrod West had nine points and 10 assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.