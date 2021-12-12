Juwan Gary topped his career-high by halftime and finished with 19 for the Tide against a team that had been allowing just 53.4 points a game, second-best nationally. Jaden Shackelford scored 18 and made 5 of 7 3-pointers, including two big ones late. Quinerly had 17 points and eight assists, and Davison finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.