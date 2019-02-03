STOCKTON, Calif. — Lafayette Dorsey made a key 3-pointer late Saturday night and finished with 20 points to help Pacific beat Pepperdine 66-59.

Dorsey’s 3-pointer with three minutes left capped a 16-2 run that gave the Tigers (13-11, 3-6 West Coast Conference) a 60-55 lead.

Before the two-minute mark, the Waves (11-12, 4-5) scored a pair of baskets to get within one. Roberto Gallinat answered for the Tigers with back-to-back 3-pointers and both teams went scoreless during the final minute.

Pepperdine took the lead late in the first half and extended to its largest lead at 53-44 before Pacific’s rally turned it around.

Gallinat was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 16 points. Jahlil Tripp added 13 points for Pacific, which was 9 of 17 from the arc.

Kameron Edwards scored 16 points and Colbey Ross added 11 for the Waves.

