Late fumble recovery secures Cornell's win over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jameson Wang threw two touchdown passes to Matt Robbert, ran for another, and Cornell edged Brown 24-21 on Saturday after the Big Red came up with a fumble recovery in the final minute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brown (2-4, 0-3 Ivy League) reached the Cornell 1-yard line with 42 seconds left. But the Bears were dropped for a 3-yard loss then retreated to the 9 after a penalty. Max Lundeen stripped the ball from Jake Willcox and Brendan Chestnut recovered for Cornell (4-2, 1-2).

Cornell is off to its best start through six games since 2007.

Wang ran 3 yards for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and the Big Red led the rest of the way. His 11-yard pass to Robbert in the final minute of the first half was good for a 17-7 lead.

Wang’s 55-yard scoring toss to Robbert gave Cornell a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Bears cut the margin 24-21 after Willcox’s 25-yard pass to Solomon Miller with eight minutes to go.

Eddy Tillman rushed for 130 yards to Cornell.

