VALPARAISO, Ind. — John Hall scored at the basket and Noah Frederking added a free throw in the final seconds to preserve Evansville’s 65-63 win over Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season finale for both schools Saturday.

The victory snaps a seven-game losing streak for the Purple Aces, whose last win was over Valpo February 2.

Derrik Smits got to the free throw line with :40 left and hit two free throws to tie the game at 62-62. Hall put Evansville back in front for good with his layup with :23 remaining. Smits returned to the line and hit the first of two to halve the Valpo deficit. Frederking hit the first of two from the line to set the final score.

Marty Hill scored 21 points in his final regular season game at Evansville (11-20, 5-13). K.J. Riley added 16 points.

Smits finished with 15 points off the bench for Valparaiso (14-17, 7-11).

Both teams advance to the MVC tournament in St. Louis beginning Thursday.

