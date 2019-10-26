The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2) turned it over on downs on their next possession and Max Poduska iced it with a 25-yard field goal with 48 seconds left.
Jackson caught nine passes for 178 yards and O’Brien passed for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Marcus McElroy rushed for 117 yards and two TDs.
Ronnie Rivers ran 14 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.
