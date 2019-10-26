FRESNO, Calif. — Logan Stewart made an interception to set up Warren Jackson’s go-ahead touchdown with 3:29 left and Colorado State held on for a 41-31 win over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Stewart intercepted Jorge Reyna’s pass and returned it 25 yards to the Fresno State 13 with just more than four minutes left in the game. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Jackson caught Patrick O’Brien’s pass on a fade route for an 11-yard touchdown that made it 38-31 for the Rams (3-5, 2-2).