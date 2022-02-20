Marquette’s Kam Jones made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Nembhard had 18 points for Creighton (18-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Hawkins added 17 points and nine rebounds. Trey Alexander had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Darryl Morsell had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-10, 9-7). Kam Jones added 18 points. Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Bluejays improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Creighton defeated Marquette 75-69 on Jan. 1.
