The Leopards (1-7, 1-1 Patriot League) grabbed a 7-0 lead on Shoemaker’s 5-yard run, but Bucknell answered with Logan Bitikofer’s 16-yard TD toss to Brandon Sanders to knot the score at 7 after one quarter.

Bitikofer hooked up with Sanders again in the second quarter for a 13-yard TD to give the Bison (1-7, 1-2) a 14-7 lead at the half.

Ethan Torres’ 28-yard field goal was the only scoring of the third quarter and gave Bucknell a 17-7 lead.

AD

After the Shoemaker-to-Pearson scoring strike pulled Lafayette within 17-14, the Leopards forced a turnover when Marco Olivas forced Sanders to fumble after a catch and it was recovered by Lafayette’s Yasir Thomas at the Bucknell 45-yard line. Shoemaker ran for 10 yards on first down and Jaden Sutton gained 13 yards on two carries to set the stage for Simpson’s game-winning run.

Shoemaker completed 23 of 27 passes for 207 yards with an interception. Pearson had six catches for 95 yards.

Bitikofer was 16-of-32 passing for 165 yards for the Bison. Jared Cooper ran for 103 yards on 15 carries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD