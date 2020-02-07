Dartmouth outshot Brown by 14% and made 9 of 15 from the arc, but was only 2 of 5 at the free-throw line to Brown’s 19-of-26.

Brandon Anderson added 13 points for the Bears, while Perry Cowan and Jaylan Gainey each had 11.

Chris Knight had 17 points, but also eight turnovers, for the Big Green (7-13, 0-5 Ivy League), whose losing streak reached eight games. Aaryn Rai added 13 points.

Brown (10-8, 3-2) matches up against Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth matches up against Yale on the road on Saturday.

