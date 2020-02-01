Prairie View A&M trailed 34-23 at halftime, but the Panthers (10-11, 6-2) battled back to take a 49-44 lead on a Gerard Andrus basket with 4:48 left in the game. They would not score again. Leon Daniels and Battle made two free throws each to pull Alabama State within a point. Battle had a go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left and Jacoby Ross added two free throws 10 seconds later to preserve the win.