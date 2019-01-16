BETHLEHEM, Pa. — James Karnik scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lehigh used a late run to beat American University 83-76 on Wednesday night and improve to 7-0 at home.

Pat Andree and Lance Teja added 14 apiece for the Mountain Hawks (11-5, 4-1 Patriot League), who outshot the Eagles 57 percent to 43 percent. Jordan Cohen scored 12 points and Jeameril Wilson scored all of his career-high 11 points in the first half.

Sa’eed Nelson’s layup capped a 21-9 run and American closed to 56-52, then to 72-70 on his layup with 2:06 left. Teja’s jumper sparked an 11-6 run and Lehigh won going away.

The Mountain Hawks led 47-31 at halftime after outshooting the Eagles 59 percent to 37 percent.

Nelson scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds and made five assists for American (8-8, 2-3). Sam Iorio added 17 points and Mark Gasperini had 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.