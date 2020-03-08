Terrance Banyard scored a career-high 24 points for the Golden Lions (4-26, 3-15). Markedric Bell added 19 points. Marquell Carter had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kshun Stokes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Delta Devils evened the season series against the Golden Lions with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-76 on Jan. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.