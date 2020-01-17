Taj Benning had 15 points to lead Fairfield (7-10, 3-3). Chris Maidoh added 10 points.
Stags leading scorer Landon Taliaferro, (14 ppg) was held to five points on 1-for-7 shooting in 28 minutes,
Iona takes on Marist on the road on Sunday. Fairfield plays Quinnipiac on the road next Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.