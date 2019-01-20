Nevada forward Jordan Caroline (24) grabs a rebound against Air Force in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press)

RENO, Nev. — Jordan Caroline scored 19 points and No. 10 Nevada overcame a poor offensive performance to beat Air Force 67-52 on Saturday night.

Trey Porter scored 11 points, Caleb Martin added 10 and Caroline and Cody Martin had eight rebounds apiece.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (7-11, 2-4 Mountain West Conference) with 15 points. Chris Joyce scored nine points.

Air Force led the majority of the game, but Nevada (18-1, 5-1) pulled away late.

Nevada managed just 20 points in the first half, matching its lowest first-half total since Eric Musselman started coaching the team in 2015.

Nevada took control of the game midway through the second half, using a 13-2 run for a 48-37 lead with 7:48 left in the game.

Nevada’s 3-point woes continued. The Wolf Pack shot 5 of 27 from beyond the arc.

Nevada outrebounded Air Force 39-31, and outscored Air Force in the paint 36-18. The Falcons committed 21 turnovers to Nevada’s 14.

BIG PICTURE

Air Force: The Falcons, a 22-point underdog Saturday, frustrated Nevada’s offense and held the Wolf Pack to its second-lowest point total this season. Even in a loss, the Falcons, still winless on the road this year (0-6) led the majority of the game against a top-10 team.

Nevada: It wasn’t pretty Saturday, but the Wolf Pack pushed its Mountain West win streak to four and moved into sole possession of first place in the conference.

UP NEXT

Air Force: Home Tuesday against Boise State.

Nevada: Ends a two-game homestand Wednesday against Colorado State.

