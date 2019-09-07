SAN DIEGO — Ulonzo Gilliam scored the winning touchdown with a short run and UC Davis stopped San Diego at the goal line with two seconds left, defeating the Toreros 38-35 on Saturday and snapping San Diego’s 21-game home winning streak.

San Diego had just taken a 35-31 lead when UC Davis (1-1), ranked No. 5 in the STATS FCS poll, answered with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that ended with Gilliam crashing through the line from the 1 with the winner.

The Toreros (0-2) marched 91 yards to the 4 in the waning minutes with Reid Sinnett rolling out to his right and tossing a short pass to a wide-open Daq Irby. UC Davis’ Devon King came sprinting from the end zone to close the gap and hammered Irby just shy of the goal line, forcing a fumble to prevent a score and preserve the win.

San Diego’s 21-game home win streak had been the longest active streak in the FCS.

