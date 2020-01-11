Mate Okros had 12 points for Drexel (10-8, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Matey Juric added 11 points.
Matt Lewis had 24 points for the Dukes (8-9, 1-5). Darius Banks added 13 points. Michael Christmas had 12 points.
Drexel plays Elon at home on Thursday. James Madison takes on Towson on the road next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.