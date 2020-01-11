HARRISONBURG, Va. — Camren Wynter scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds to help as Drexel beat James Madison 78-71 on Saturday.

Wynter hit a jumper to give the Dragons a four-point lead with 1:09 left, then knocked down 7 of 8 from the line to close out the victory and earn himself a double-double after grabbing 10 rebounds. He was 8 of 10 from the line for the game while dishing out seven assists and blocking three shots. James Butler added 10 points and 13 rebounds.