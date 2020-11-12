No. 2 Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Boston College (5-3, 4-3). The Fighting Irish are coming off a huge, double-overtime, 47-40 home victory over then-No. 1 Clemson that put them alone in first place in the ACC and kept alive their hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff. The teams last played in the Boston metro area in 2015, when the No. 4 Fighting Irish held off BC for a 19-16 win at Fenway Park. Notre Dame leads series 16-9 after last year’s 40-7 win. Brian Kelly is 6-0 against Boston College as Notre Dame’s coach and is seeking his 100th career victory at the school. He’ll be facing one of his former quarterbacks, Phil Jurkovec. The sophomore transfer completed 12 of 24 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a six-point loss at Clemson two weeks ago, leads the ACC with 2,083 passing yards, and is an adept scrambler who can throw effectively on the run. He was stuck behind Ian Book at Notre Dame and has thrived under first-year Boston College coach Jeff Hafley.