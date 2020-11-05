No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC) are competing in the ACC due to the coronavirus pandemic and get to make their case as the league’s top team when they face the top-ranked Tigers on Saturday night. It is Clemson’s first trip to Notre Dame in 41 years — since All-American tailback Vagas Ferguson was leading the Irish backfield. The Tigers (7-0, 6-0) will be without their own All-American in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’ll miss his second straight game since testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Five-star freshman DJ Uiagalelei gets another start in Lawrence’s place and looks to build on his impressive debut as he led Clemson back from 18-points down by throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 win over the Eagles. The Clemson-Notre Dame winner certainly has a leg up on the league’s championship game and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser is probably not out of the chase, but has no cushion for another defeat.