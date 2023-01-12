Latson has 31, Florida State women beat No. 11 N.C. State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Freshman sensation Ta'Niya Latson set a school record as she scored 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting and Florida State raced past No. 11 North Carolina State 91-72 on Thursday night. Latson reached 30 points for the sixth time this season, a Seminoles record. However, she did miss a free throw in the fourth quarter, ending her streak of 18 straight.

Sara Bejedi added 21 points for Florida State (16-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Four players reached double figures for the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3), led by Saniya Rivers with 12 off the bench. It was their biggest ACC loss since losing by 30 at Louisville on Feb. 28, 2019.

Timpson and Bejedi had four points each in a 12-0 run that gave the Seminoles a 14-5 lead less than four minutes into the game. It was 28-19 at the end of the first quarter, and thanks to a deep Bejedi buzzer-beating 3-pointer, it was 43-33 at the half.

After shooting 53% in the first half, the Seminoles got hot, making 12 of 15 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance, to take a 74-54 into the fourth quarter.

Latson made all six of her shots, with two 3s and a three-point play, scoring 15 points in the third quarter.

Florida State finished the game at 56%, 7 of 18 from distance and 14 of 17 from the foul line and had a 45-31 rebounding advantage.

North Carolina State shot 38%, going 8 of 29 behind the arc. With just four turnovers, the Pack tied the program record for fewest in a game.

The Seminoles are home against Louisville on Sunday. North Carolina State plays at rival North Carolina on Sunday in a nationally televised game.

