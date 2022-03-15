They blamed Emmert for his failure to implement some of the key recommendations from the external review that the NCAA commissioned last summer after inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were exposed a year ago. The NCAA last month said it had taken important steps toward solving the issues.

“The shortcomings at the women’s basketball tournament last year have been well-documented and extensively covered,” the NCAA said Tuesday in an emailed statement in response to the lawmakers’ letter. “Although our work is not done, we are focused on the many improvements made since then that provide students across all our championships with a lifelong memorable experience.”

The letter, which was sent only a few days before the start of this year's tournaments, notes that the NCAA “failed to create or commit to creating a chief business officer role to oversee NCAA’s media partner relationships with CBS/Turner and ESPN, the Corporate Partner Program, and branding and marketing for all championships.”

The lawmakers also said Emmert has made no progress in changing the leadership structure that would have NCAA vice president of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman report directly to him instead of going through NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.

The letter also cited internal emails from the NCAA that highlighted some of the disparities at last year’s tournaments, including food differences. The staff had declined offers from sponsors and non-sponsors to donate food or food gift cards when female players complained that their food was not equal to the amount given to the men.

One of those offers came from LA Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike, a former Stanford star who offered to donate $500 DoorDash gift cards to each of the 64 teams; the NCAA denied the offer because Uber Eats was an NCAA corporate sponsor.

The NCAA has already made changes to its women’s basketball tournament this year. Many of the changes have been relatively easy to do, such as expanding the tournament to 68 teams and using the phrase “March Madness” — once limited to the men’s tourney — in branding.

The organization admits there is still a lot of work to do. Earlier this year, the NCAA announced it would not combine the two Final Fours, which was a recommendation from the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP report. There are other possibilities, including potentially moving one of the two Final Fours to a different weekend. This year’s events are in Minneapolis (women) and New Orleans (men).

