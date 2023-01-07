Lawrence and Middle Tennessee host North Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Texas Mean Green (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 2-2 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -3; over/under is 120 BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on the North Texas Mean Green after Eli Lawrence scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-72 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-1 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks third in C-USA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.8.

The Mean Green are 3-1 in C-USA play. North Texas ranks second in C-USA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.4.

The Blue Raiders and Mean Green face off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. Dishman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.5 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

