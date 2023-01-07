Lawrence and Middle Tennessee host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 2-2 C-USA)
The Blue Raiders have gone 5-1 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks third in C-USA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 2.8.
The Mean Green are 3-1 in C-USA play. North Texas ranks second in C-USA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.4.
The Blue Raiders and Mean Green face off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. Dishman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.5 points for the Mean Green. Tylor Perry is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.