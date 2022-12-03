Lawrence delivers in stretch, Vanderbilt tops Wofford 65-62

Tyrin Lawrence hit a jumper to give Vanderbilt a 62-57 lead with 3:43, then the Commodores went scoreless until Lawrence’s layup made it 64-61 with 22 seconds left. With two seconds left, Vanderbilt put Wofford’s B.J. Mack on the line. He made the first and Vandy’s Liam Robbins grabbed the rebound when Mack missed the second attempt. Robbins was fouled at 0:01 and made one of two to finish out the game.