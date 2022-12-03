Lawrence delivers in stretch, Vanderbilt tops Wofford 65-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Robbins scored 14 points, Tyrin Lawrence added 13 with two key buckets, and Vanderbilt held off Wofford 65-62 on Saturday night.
Robbins added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists for the Commodores (4-4). Myles Stute and Ezra Manjon scored 11 points each.
Wofford scored four points over the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half while Vanderbilt turned a 26-21 advantage into a 34-25 halftime lead. Much like a recent 3-point loss to LSU, Wofford didn’t fade. A three-point play by Messiah Jones capped a 13-3 run to open the second half and gave Wofford its first lead, 38-37. Robbins dunked for a 57-52 Vandy lead with 7:35 remaining but Lawrence would be the only Commodore to make a basket the rest of the game.
Mack led the Terriers (5-4) with 19 points and Jones added 16. Corey Tripp had six points, six rebounds and five steals.
