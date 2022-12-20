Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee against Murray State after 21-point showing

Murray State Racers (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 C-USA)
The Racers are 1-3 on the road. Murray State is fourth in the MVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is shooting 57.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.
Rob Perry is averaging 15.2 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Racers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.